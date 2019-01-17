Travis Scott Raps About An 'Ass Fatter Than A Peach' On James Blake's New Song

Getty Images

Just hours before the arrival of his long-awaited fourth album, Assume Form, James Blake has prepared the masses by sharing one of its buzziest collaborations.

"Mile High" reunites Blake with Travis Scott and features additional production work from trap master Metro Boomin. The result is a perfect marriage of their distinct sounds: an atmospheric banger with Scott's signature bass hits, Blake's innate melancholy mood, and Metro's hypnotic textures. Trav delivers a celebratory hook ("We just be mile high clubbing / I'm on a thousand mile running"), and his blunt rhymes ("ass fatter than a peach") are balanced by Blake's gentle crooning ("I found myself an imaginary friend").

"Mile High" marks Blake's second collaboration with Scott. The rapper and the elusive singer previously teamed up for "Stop Trying to Be God," with Blake joining Scott to perform the Astroworld cut at last year's VMAs. They're a surprisingly great team, and hopefully fans will get to see them together again soon — Blake recently shared a photo of them on Instagram that looks like a possible music video teaser.

Along with releasing "Mile High" on Thursday (January 17), Blake also shared Assume Form's closing track, the ambient "Lullaby For My Insomniac." Listen below, and look out for the album — which also boasts features from André 3000, Moses Sumney, And Rosalía — when it arrives on Friday.