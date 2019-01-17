Miley Cyrus Brought The House Down With Her 'Heavenly' Chris Cornell Tribute Performances

Getty Images

Wednesday night's (January 16) Chris Cornell tribute show boasted no shortage of rock royalty — the late grunge icon's former bandmates in Soundgarden, Audioslave, and Temple of the Dog were on hand, as were Foo Fighters, Metallica, Ryan Adams, and more. But perhaps the buzziest performance of the night came from Miley Cyrus, who proved herself a chameleonic star by putting her stamp on a pair of beloved Cornell tunes.

Taking the stage at The Forum in Inglewood, California, Cyrus certainly looked the part of a grunge fan, wearing a sweatshirt bearing Cornell's image, glossy pants, and platform boots. And as soon as she opened her mouth, she sounded the part, too. Cornell — who died in May 2017 at age 52 — had a formidable range that's practically untouchable, but the 26-year-old pushed her vocals to the max on "Say Hello 2 Heaven," headbanging alongside Temple of the Dog and drawing cheers from the shocked crowd.

Sharing a clip of her passionate performance on Instagram, the newly married singer wrote, "Had a heavenly experience with you tonight, Chris. We felt you and heard you…. your words and spirit filled the room…. there was an overwhelming feeling of so much love… we miss you deeply … tonight was an honor."

Elsewhere during the nearly five-hour tribute concert, Cyrus delivered a soft but soulful performance of Cornell's 2009 blues ballad "Two Drink Minimum." "It's hard to say goodbye," she wrote alongside a clip from that cover.

In addition to her spine-tingling Cornell tributes, the past few weeks have given us Miley covers ranging from pop ("No Tears Left to Cry") to Christmas classics ("Happy Xmas (War Is Over)"). So just remember: there's seemingly no genre this girl can't absolutely crush.