Riverdale Is Taking On Heathers For Its Next Musical Episode

Following the success of last year's musical episode, Riverdale is back with another musical take on an angsty teen classic — and this one is literally to die for. Because this year, Riverdale High will be mounting a spring production of Heathers: The Musical.

Lick it up, baby. Lick. It. Up.

Featuring nine songs — and one of them better be "Seventeen" or we riot — the episode will air Wednesday, March 20, the CW announced Thursday (January 17). The musical will be teased in the March 13 episode, titled "American Dreams," by President Cheryl Blossom herself. Per the network, Cheryl will inform Kevin Keller that he'll be directing the production in the most over-the-top Cheryl way possible: dressed like HBIC Heather Chandler.

According to the official cast list, revealed below, Cheryl will indeed take on the role of Westerburg High School's queen bee, while Josie McCoy will play her snarky best frenemy, Veronica Sawyer. (Finally! A little justice for Josie.)

While there's no mention of Cole Sprouse's Jughead Jones having a role in the musical — Jughead didn't participate in last season's production of Carrie: The Musical either — showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa seemed to hint at the Serpent King's participation.

"Last year, we had a blast doing Carrie," the executive producer said in a statement. "This year, we wanted to honor another iconic teen movie. Heathers: The Musical is BIG FUN, with great roles for the Riverdale kids. And everyone is singing..."

Based on screenwriter Daniel Waters' extremely quotable 1989 cult classic, Heathers: The Musical debuted off-Broadway in 2013. So expect Riverdale's version to pull from Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's musical while also paying homage to the big-screen dark teen comedy that started it all.

Just in case your unfamiliar with Heathers, the story is set at an Ohio high school in 1989 where three shoulder-padded mean girls reign supreme: Heather, Heather, and, yes, Heather. Angsty teen Veronica Sawyer is also a part of the Heathers' vicious clique, even though she disapproves of their vile behavior. But when her new boyfriend, the brooding and mysterious J.D., comes up with a plan to rid the school of the Heathers — permanently — Veronica has to decide if she's down for the morose ride.

With plenty of singing, snarky quips, and bloody deaths, Heathers: The Musical actually sounds like just another episode of Riverdale.