The Perfect Hills-Inspired Valentine's Day, Heidi And Spencer Style

The Hills has seen many romantic relationships -- but the only couple to stand the test of time is Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag. Speidi have been together since 2007 (during that time, there were three proposals and one dream wedding), and they are the lone pair from the hit MTV series to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2019 (you know, romantically). No pregnancy hoax here -- these two are the real, and everlasting, deal!

In honor of Speidi's special connection -- which will be on full display when The Hills: New Beginnings debuts in the not-so-distant future -- here's a guide to how you can have a Hills-inspired Valentine's Day based on the twosome's adventures from the iconic series. Grab some crystals (and maybe a hummingbird?), and enjoy the roundup below. Then be sure to stay with MTV News as we approach the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings.