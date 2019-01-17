Getty Images

Camila Cabello Will Take The Grammys Stage For The First Time Ever In 2019

Given the thorough roasting the Recording Academy (rightfully) received for its dude-dominated Grammys ceremony last year — as well as outgoing president Neil Portnow's much-derided "step up" comment — 2019 is shaping up to be a brand-new year for the awards show. And it's about time.

Not only was the list of this year's nominees, announced in December, much more diverse and representative of female artists, but it looks like the performers will be, too. The Recording Academy announced 2019's first slate on Thursday (January 17), and it's led by Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, and Janelle Monae — along with Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, and Dan + Shay.

Kacey, Post, Janelle, and Cardi are all up for Album of the Year (among others), BFFs Shawn and Camila both have two nods in the Pop categories — this will be their respective first times hitting the Grammys stage, too — and Dan + Shay are nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Notably missing, however, are this year's top-nominated stars: Kendrick Lamar, who's got the most nods with eight, and Drake, who's right behind with him seven. News of their performances may be forthcoming; the Recording Academy packaged Thursday's announcement as "the first group of artists" set for the 2019 ceremony. And given how the show is primarily three hours of short sets (sometimes wild as hell), there's surely more to come.

In the meantime, Alicia Keys has been announced as the show's host, and this week, the parents of Mac Miller said they'd attend the ceremony and be there to accept the statue for Best Rap Album, should his Swimming ultimately nab the award.

See how it all goes down on Sunday, February 10, when the 61st Annual Grammy Awards hit L.A.'s Staples Center. Catch the show on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.