5SOS's Michael Clifford Is Engaged! See The Stunning Proposal Pics

Michael Clifford/Twitter

So long, "jet black heart." 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford has adorably announced that he and longtime girlfriend Crystal Leigh are engaged — and the proposal pics are to die for.

The 23-year-old musician shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a series of three photos from the moment it all went down. In the first and second shots, Clifford pops the question (on one knee, of course), while Leigh looks so perfect standing there, showing off her new sparkler. The third pic shows the blissful couple on a picnic blanket, soaking up the gorgeous sunset in Bali.

"I was lucky enough to ask the love of my life to marry me in the place it all began for us," Clifford captioned his post. "In the last 3 years she has helped evolve and shape who I am in ways I could never have imagined. I couldn't ask for anyone better to spend the rest of my life with. I love loving you, Crystal."

Clifford and Leigh went public with their relationship in January 2017, with the 5SOS member posting a video of them kissing on New Year's Eve. Leigh followed suit a few days later, sharing a pic of them for the first time on Instagram and writing, "I've kept these moments private for quite some time, absolutely terrified of sharing the most special part of my life. ... There's an incredible amount of love here, and I can only hope you feel it too."

Since then, the couple hasn't shied away from flaunting their picture-perfect relationship on social media, and Clifford may have even dropped a hint about their engagement on New Year's Eve. Alongside a selfie of him and his now-fiancée, he wrote, "2019 will be the best year of all of our lives."

Congrats to the happy couple! Now let's all daydream about how handsome Luke, Calum, and Ashton will look in their groomsmen tuxes...