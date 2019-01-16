Migos' First Move Of 2019 Is An Unfiltered Collaboration With Mustard

Getty Images

Never ones to sit for too long, Migos are back and reloaded for 2019. For their first move of the new year, the Atlanta superstars joined forces with Mustard (the super-producer formerly known as DJ Mustard) for a new banger called "Pure Water."

The bouncy, upbeat track features a Quavo hook and verses from all three Migos, which is refreshing to hear after so many months of solo tracks from the trio. Offset in particular fires off some memorable bars, referencing Talladega Nights by boasting, "I'm Ricky Bobby with your bitch."

"It sounds like a party," Mustard said of the collab while premiering it on Beats 1 on Wednesday (January 16). "And I'm not saying like a down-south party or a trap party. It's like Migos coming to L.A. and having a house party here."

Speaking more about the track on Beats 1, Mustard explained that it was always intended for Migos. "At first it was just a song me and Quavo came up with, and then I was like, 'Man, I gotta get the whole gang on here,'" he said. "With me and Quavo, it was just tag-teaming, getting everybody involved, but once it came together, it was like a match made in heaven type thing."

"Pure Water" is the first new track from Migos since their album Culture II was released last January. Since then, they've made some serious solo moves — Offset's album remains outstanding, while Quavo and Takeoff's solo debuts dropped late last year.

As for Mustard, he said on Beats 1 that "Pure Water" is just the latest in a string of upcoming big-name features — he said he's been in the studio with Future, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, and more. "We call them nuclear bombs, 'cause we gonna shake the whole world up. I got records, and I got a lot of them," he said. You've been warned.