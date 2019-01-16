The Office's Steve Carell And Greg Daniels Are Giving Trump That Space Force He Wanted

Getty Images

It looks like President Trump really is getting his Space Force! Just maybe not in the exact form he had envisioned. On Wednesday (January 16) Netflix announced plans for a new series, Space Force, from co-creators and executive producers Steve Carell and Greg Daniels. Carell will also star, while Daniels will serve as showrunner.

The fictional workplace comedy will center on the people in charge of enacting the President's non-fictional call for the Department of Defense and the Pentagon to establish a Space Force to join the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, and Navy as the sixth branch of the armed forces, with the galactic goal of "American dominance in space."

You're probably already familiar with the duo's work on another beloved workplace comedy, The Office, starring Carell and created by Daniels. (We're talking the American adaptation, not the original British show. That one starred Ricky Gervais and was created by Gervais and Stephen Merchant.)

Daniels is also one-half of the team behind Parks and Recreation, so it feels safe to say that Space Force is in good hands. At least, the show is — I can't speak on the progress of the actual military force, which is reportedly moving through the early planning stages, but still needs Congress' approval before it can officially become a part of the armed forces.

Anyway, check out the teaser for Netflix's upcoming sitcom below.