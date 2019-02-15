'Ready To Pop': How Catelynn Lowell Has Chronicled Her 'Rainbow' Baby Pregnancy

Catelynn Lowell is getting close to meeting her "rainbow" baby -- and along the way, the Teen Mom OG cast member (who announced back in September that she and hubby Tyler Baltierra would add little Tezlee to the family) has shared her journey on social media. From the first glimpse of her bump to soon-to-be big sister Novalee giving her sibling some sweet love, Cate's glimpse into her pregnancy has been pretty precious (and sometimes refreshingly honest).

Take a peek at how the Baltierras have chronicled this special time, then stay with MTV News for updates on the imminent arrival!