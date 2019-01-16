Bad Bunny's Latest 'Mía' Performance Was A Celebratory Street Parade In Puerto Rico

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank

As one of 2018's breakout stars, Bad Bunny closed out the year with two staggering hits: his Cardi B/J Balvin collab "I Like It" and "Mía," the one he linked up with Drake for. To kick off 2019, he's keeping things going by heading down to Puerto Rico with none other than Jimmy Fallon to deliver "Mía" on the streets of Old San Juan.

To back up, Fallon brought his Tonight Show crew to Puerto Rico — still recovering from 2017's Hurricane Maria and a lack of sufficient help from the American government — to film the entire episode, including a segment where he joins Lin-Manuel Miranda in costume as Alexander Hamilton to perform "The Story of Tonight" from Hamilton. Another segment? The street video for "Mía," anchored by Bad Bunny's insatiable coolness.

Fallon often invites musical guests to perform their hit songs using classroom instruments (or paper ones), and the results are usually pretty neat. But filming a street-performance music video of a song and incorporating dozens of local folks to help execute it? That's next-level joy, even for Fallon, a guy who often falls out of his chair laughing at his guests's remarks.

It's all Bad Bunny's doing, as he struts in a yellow ensemble, chewing an apple and leading the pack in front of Fallon, Black Thought, and Questlove. Pretty much everyone in this video is smiling the entire time, and folks wave Puerto Rican flags and sing along before the parade brass marches in. It's exultant and warm.

Watch the whole wonderful thing above. Find the rest of Fallon's sojourn to Puerto Rico — including an interview with Lin-Manuel Miranda, an acoustic José Feliciano and Ozuna performance, and Fallon's cries of fear while zip-lining — at The Tonight Show's YouTube channel.