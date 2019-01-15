From Gaga To Chance, All The Celebrities Who Have Spoken Out Against R. Kelly

Getty Images

In the wake of 'Surviving R. Kelly,' the singer's peers and former collaborators are demanding 'enough is enough'

The list of artists who want nothing to do with R. Kelly is only getting longer.

In the weeks since Lifetime's bombshell series Surviving R. Kelly aired, a growing number of celebrities have distanced themselves from the embattled R&B star. The six-part docuseries chronicled the decades of sexual misconduct and abuse allegations that dozens of women have leveled against Kelly, who has long denied any wrongdoing. And as the backlash against the 52-year-old continues to mount, his peers have responded by yanking their collaborations with him from digital existence, offering their support to his alleged victims, and vowing to #MuteRKelly.

Below, see how Chance the Rapper, Lady Gaga, and more stars have taken action.