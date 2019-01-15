From Gaga To Chance, All The Celebrities Who Have Spoken Out Against R. Kelly

The list of artists who want nothing to do with R. Kelly is only getting longer.
In the weeks since Lifetime's bombshell series Surviving R. Kelly aired, a growing number of celebrities have distanced themselves from the embattled R&B star. The six-part docuseries chronicled the decades of sexual misconduct and abuse allegations that dozens of women have leveled against Kelly, who has long denied any wrongdoing. And as the backlash against the 52-year-old continues to mount, his peers have responded by yanking their collaborations with him from digital existence, offering their support to his alleged victims, and vowing to #MuteRKelly.
Below, see how Chance the Rapper, Lady Gaga, and more stars have taken action.
-
Chance the Rapper
On Tuesday (January 15), Pitchfork reported that Chance removed his 2015 collaboration with Kelly, "Somewhere In Paradise," from digital streaming platforms. That move comes after the Chicago MC appeared on the last episode of Surviving and said that "making a song with R. Kelly was a mistake." On Twitter, Chance further apologized to "all of [Kelly's] survivors for working with him and taking this long to speak out."
-
Lady Gaga
Earlier this month, Gaga apologized for working with Kelly on her 2013 ARTPOP track "Do What U Want (With My Body)," and similarly pulled the song from iTunes and streaming services. The "Shallow" singer also released a lengthy statement that read, in part, "I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously. What I am hearing about the allegations against R Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible. As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and the video at a dark time in my life. ... I'm sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner."
-
Christina Aguilera
Aguilera, who appeared on a Kelly-less remix of "Do What U Want," applauded Gaga for "doing the right thing." She wrote on Instagram, "This is a reminder of women sticking together — and not letting a man take ownership of a great song/ moment. ... I embrace all survivors of sexual and domestic violence and abuse holding a special place in my heart, and you @ladygaga, for doing the right thing!"
-
Celine Dion
After Lady Gaga pulled her duet with Kelly from streaming services, Dion wisely decided to follow suit. On Monday (January 14), news broke that the diva's team is in the process of yanking Dion and Kelly's Grammy-nominated 1998 duet "I'm Your Angel," which Kelly also produced and wrote.
-
Post Malone
In a new video from TMZ, a cameraman caught up with Malone and mentioned how French Montana and DJ Paul have both recently said that Kelly's legacy will live on in his music. Malone replied, "I have no clue. He's done a lot of fucked up shit, obviously." The cameraman then mentioned that artists are pulling their collaborations with Kelly from streaming services, to which the rapper responded, "I think essentially it is the right thing to do."
-
Cara Delevingne
The model expressed her outrage about the Kelly situation on Instagram earlier this month, and then returned to the platform to reveal that her comments against him lost her more than 50,000 followers. She seemed unperturbed about it, though, writing, "Goodbye silence and backwards followers, hello confrontation and forward thinkers. It's going to be a loud year xxx #MuteRKelly."
-
Keke Palmer
The singer and actress, who came into contact with Kelly early in her career and considered him a mentor, shared her reaction to the docuseries on January 9. On Instagram, she emotionally shared, "Just finished Surviving R. Kelly and I have spent the last hour crying. As a student of R. Kelly’s for the time I was and having been around his light and understanding the obstacles he overcame as a child to actually be birthed into the musical genius he is today... All to put others through the same darkness he was running from is the most disheartening thing to accept. … I will stand by my sisters because that’s simply what’s right and what I hope discontinues this behavior in anyone."
-
John Legend
Legend was one of the few artists who appeared on Surviving R. Kelly for an on-camera interview. Taking to Twitter, he explained his participation by saying, "To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision."
-
Questlove
The Roots member faced a bit of backlash for declining to appear in Surviving R. Kelly, but he made it clear that he does not support the alleged sexual predator. "I always thought Kels was trash," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "My reason for declining the R Kelly docu that I support 10000000 percent is I didn’t wanna be in the 'good times' portion of the doc, like stanning for his 'genius.' I was asked to talk about his genius. I do not nor have I EVER stanned for him."
-
Meek Mill
After watching the doc, the Philly MC said on Twitter that he's "not feeling R. Kelly." He then added, "It don't take a rocket scientist to see what was going on ... what I'm tryna figure out why did they let it go on soooooo long!"
-
Phoenix
The French indie band apologized for working with Kelly twice in 2013: inviting him on stage for Coachella and tapping him for a remix of their song "Trying to Be Cool." In a statement posted to Twitter on January 10, they said, "We regret that we were not both more informed and more discerning when we worked with him previously. We fully support all victims of sexual abuse, and it’s our hope that there will be a path to justice."
-
Ne-Yo
The R&B crooner said "enough is enough" when he took to Instagram to vow that he would #MuteRKelly. "There is NO excuse," he wrote. "Music is important. It really is. But it's not more important than protecting our children, protecting our little girls. PERIOD."
-
Nick Cannon
Cannon, who worked with Kelly in 2003 on the song "Gigolo," confessed on Instagram that he's previously "turned a blind eye to a lot of darkness in this industry." He continued, "It is no secret how men have misused their power to manipulate young emerging pop stars to seasoned Hollywood actresses and everyone in between. I have personally witnessed it and will no longer be silent about it."
-
JoJo
The pop star tweeted on January 5 that she was a "HUGEEEEE R Kelly fan" growing up, but she's since changed course in the wake of the renewed allegations against him. "I feel DEEPLY for these COURAGEOUS QUEENS who come forward," she wrote, "and in some cases risk their lives 2 share their story & let others know they’re not alone!!!!"