Teen Mom 2 Tussles: Here Are Kailyn And Jo's 9 Biggest Fights

Remember that time he put her belongings in a garbage bag? We sure do

Kailyn has been hot and cold with Jo throughout their Teen Mom 2 tenure. But on this week’s episode, Isaac's parents went back to their fighting ways when Jo blindsided Kail by filing for more child support. Kail saw this as a slap in the face and was especially infuriated given that she and her ex were doing well with the 50/50 custody arrangement they’d worked out.

“This proves to me [he's] looking for a payday -- [he's] not doing this in the benefit of Isaac,” she told a friend after meeting with her lawyer. “That’s greedy and that’s selfish."

With our heads still reeling from the epic blow-up, we decided to rehash the former couple's biggest on-camera fights (and one off-camera one), in chronological order. Check them out, then keep watching Teen Mom 2 Mondays at 9/8c.