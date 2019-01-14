Selena Gomez Breaks Her Four-Month Social Media Silence With A Heartfelt Update

Instagram

Good news, Selenators — after a four-month social media hiatus, Selena Gomez is gradually making her way back into the spotlight.

The 26-year-old broke her silence Monday afternoon (January 14) by sharing three new black-and-white photos on Instagram. She accompanied the post — her first since September 23 — with a heartfelt, reflective caption.

"It's been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support," she wrote. "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming."

She continued, "Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all."

As for the "challenges" Gomez faced in 2018, she elaborated in a September Instagram post that explained why she was taking a "social media break." She wrote at the time, "As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember - negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings."

The following month, news broke that Gomez was seeking treatment for her mental health after allegedly suffering an "emotional breakdown." That news came after she was reportedly hospitalized twice due to low white blood cell count, a complication that can arise in kidney transplant patients. Those reports, however, were never confirmed by the singer's team.

No matter what happened, it's good to see Gomez back and looking happy: something she also showed us in Taylor Swift's smiley "20wineteen" pic last week.

Here's to a fresh slate for Sel in 2019!