Miley Cyrus's Love Letter To Liam Hemsworth Is Even More Romantic Than The Last Song

Getty Images

If Miley Cyrus ever decides she's done being a musician, a songwriter, an actress, a philanthropist, or any of her many hustles, she could certainly try her hand at being a romance novelist. The singer's husband (!!), Liam Hemsworth, celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday (January 14), and Cyrus marked the occasion by sharing a love letter that rivals any Nicholas Sparks novel. Yes, even The Last Song.

"I thought I could share some of my favorite things about my favorite dude in honor of this very special day," Cyrus began her lengthy tribute. She and Hemsworth tend to keep their relationship private, but her note reveals a lot more than seven things she loves about him. Among them: "I love the way we speak in our own language. Sometimes with just a look." "I love those little lines around your eyes when you laugh or look into the sun." "I love your dirty socks on the floor 'cause that means YOU'RE HOME." Her note also reveals that Hemsworth is bad at doing laundry, will comb his wife's hair when she's being lazy, and loves The Sandlot.

"You and me baby... let's take this dark place head on and shine thru with the light of L.O.V.E," Cyrus concluded. "Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life. Yours Truly, M"

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer's birthday post for Hemsworth comes less than a month after they announced they'd tied the knot. After dating on and off for a decade, the couple's low-key nuptials were held at their Tennessee home in December.

Moreover, Cyrus's letter was actually one of three tributes she posted for her lucky hubby on Sunday. She also shared a vid of him rocking out to the 2005 jam "One Way Ticket," then posted a throwback pic of them from July 2009 (the glow-up is real!). Check that out below, and then go ahead and watch the "When I Look at You" music video a few times to really bask in this couple's cuteness.