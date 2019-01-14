It's 2009 all over again

Then And Now: MTV Is Celebrating The #10YearChallenge With Some Priceless Throwbacks

The #10YearChallenge trend, which involves sharing a photo/clip from ten years ago sometimes with a recent snapshot, is in full swing -- and a bunch of MTV shows decided to take part in the current nostalgia-esque craze. #ChallengeAccepted: We're going back to 2009, folks!

Take a look at a special roundup below (hello, babies!) and be sure to watch the premiere of Teen Mom 2 tonight at 9/8c, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club on Tuesdays at 8/7c and MTV Floribama Shore on Thursdays at 9/8c. And stay with MTV News for updates on the other series!