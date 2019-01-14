The #10YearChallenge trend, which involves sharing a photo/clip from ten years ago sometimes with a recent snapshot, is in full swing -- and a bunch of MTV shows decided to take part in the current nostalgia-esque craze. #ChallengeAccepted: We're going back to 2009, folks!
Take a look at a special roundup below (hello, babies!)
Teen Mom 2
Ten years ago, the girls were 16 and pregnant and about to become mothers.
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
What was Lilo donning back in the day on MTV?
The Challenge
Not much has changed between Bananas and Wes in a decade -- and it's almost as if the Ruins altercation above could play out in a current game.
Nick Cannon vs. Fabolous, then vs. now.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
"Party's here!"
MTV Floribama Shore
These teens were definitely not old enough to go to Newby's or Tootsie's.