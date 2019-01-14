Here's Why Travis Scott Ended Up On The Super Bowl Halftime Show With Maroon 5

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Travis Scott's upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance — which he's sharing with Maroon 5 and Big Boi — makes sense. He's one of the biggest artists on the planet with one of the biggest albums (and songs) of the moment, and the Super Bowl is the Super Bowl.

But the Super Bowl is also the centerpiece of the NFL, an organization with no shortage of controversy, particularly surrounding racial matters. That's why it also makes sense that Scott had some conditions regarding his involvement in the halftime show — namely that the NFL had to join in his own charitable donation to an organization advocating social justice.

"I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in," Scott said in a statement (via Pitchfork). "I know being an artist that it's in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change."

The Dream Corps, in its own words, "works to close prison doors and open doors of opportunity." Scott is making a $500,000 donation to the organization, which was founded by Van Jones, partnering with the NFL to do it.

Cardi B reportedly turned down the halftime show gig in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, and a report from Variety from late 2018 said that Jay-Z had attempted to talk Scott out of taking the gig for the same reason.

Super Bowl LIII kicks off Sunday, February 3. I certainly hope Scott brings one of his Astroworld stage carnival loops and that Adam Levine rides it while singing "Girls Like You."