Game Of Thrones Season 8 Trailer Teases A Chilling Fate For The Starks

The Long Night is almost over — well, for us at least. HBO has finally dropped the first official teaser for Game Of Thrones Season 8 (premiering April 14), hinting at a most uncertain fate for one of Westeros' oldest families. Honestly, what else is new?

The clip finds the three Stark children — Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, and Arya Stark — walking ominously through the crypts of Winterfell, while hearing the voices of their dearly departed family members.

"You have to protect him," Lyanna Stark whispers as Jon, the only son of Lyanna and Rhaegar Targaryen, walks past. It's been a while since Game of Thrones has graced our screens, but fans will remember this as the line Lyanna says to her brother Ned on her death bed, shortly after giving birth to baby Jon (or more correctly, baby Aegon).

Sansa, Lady of Winterfell, hears the voice of her mother Catelyn: "All of this horror that's come to my family, it's all because I couldn't love a motherless child." This yet again refers to Jon, who Catelyn treated coldly because he was thought to be the bastard son of her husband Ned and a mistress. Of course, we now know that this was all a ruse and that Ned was only trying to protect Jon by concealing his royal identity.

The third and final moment happens when Jon passes Ned's crypt. "You are a Stark," Ned's voice lingers in the air. "You might not have my name, but you have my blood." Astute fans will know this as the line spoken by Ned to Jon in the second episode of Season 1, before Jon is sent to the Wall.

All of these moments hint at the fact that Jon Snow will play an integral part of the final season. In fact, it's pretty safe to say that he's the Prince Who Was Promised, the prophesied savior who will deliver the world from darkness. The darkness in this case is the impending threat from the Night's King and his horde of wights, who we catch a subtle glimpse of in the teaser trailer.

The final few seconds of the teaser show the Stark siblings, finally together (!), facing their own crypts; it's an unsettling twist, and it hints at the fact that there's a high probability that the Starks won't all make it out of this Great War alive — but they refuse to go down without a fight, as demonstrated by their fighting stance in the final frame as that deadly frost begins to encroach on Winterfell.

After all, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives.