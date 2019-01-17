Hills Style: The Evolution Of Whitney's Career In Fashion

Whitney's fashion beginning was chronicled on MTV -- and viewers watched the lovable SoCal gal's career progression on The Hills and eventually The City. Lisa Love, Kelly Cutrone and Diane von Furstenberg -- what a collection of former bosses.
Before Whit makes her triumphant return to the network -- The Hills: New Beginnings is premiering in the not-so-distant-future -- we're remembering highlights (and one completely understandable stumble) from her professional career during her original Tinseltown stint. So head back to the Teen Vogue
closet office with us -- and stay with MTV News for more Hills updates!
-
Interning 101
There's always something about that first day. And for Whit, it was a funny hesitation to touch anything in her brand-new surroundings (fresh laptops are intimidating!), a first meeting with her manager (LL laying down the LAW) and a late work assignment (invitations to the Young Hollywood Party coming right up).
-
Everybody falls
Whitney had the opportunity to model a retro Oscar gown for a Good Morning America segment -- and she unfortunately tumbled during the live television segment. Years later, she admitted that day was "so brutal," but fortunately she had a great support system at her job to get her through it (and reliving it on TV "wasn't so difficult.")
-
You're hired
A much-deserved promotion! New desk and new responsibilities.
-
People's Revolution Chapter
When Whitney decided she was ready to spread her wings outside of the beloved mag, she formally met with Kelly Cutrone. The PR maven offered our girl a position on the spot and told Whit she had to "give up her life" for the gig. What a warning...
-
Styling "some girl named Lady Gaga"
Shoutout to Kelly for the above quote about the pop superstar. Back to the moment: Whitney was able to prevent Gaga from having a major wardrobe malfunction at a performance at Area Club. Great poker face, Whit.
-
A Big (Apple) opportunity
The first mention of leaving Hollywood to pursue another job came courtesy of Kelly. And the People's Revolution head honcho set up a face-to-face for Whitney and the one and only Diane von Furstenberg.
-
Hello, DVF
Why this career shift, Whit? "I've always wanted to work for a designer -- I think that's a big part of the fashion industry," she stated during her interview.
-
Cross-country move
Goodbye Hills -- and hello to the bright lights
warm nightsof New York City.