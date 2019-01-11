Normani Barges Into 2019 With The Sultry Sam Smith Collab 'Dancing With A Stranger'

Getty Images

In fall 2017, Sam Smith stepped into James Corden's SUV for a particularly memorable Carpool Karaoke segment. In it, he got a surprise from the ladies of Fifth Harmony, his well-documented absolute faves, and the gang sang his choice 5H cut, "Work From Home," all together. It was a nice moment.

Since then, the 5H members have gone their separate ways, all launching solo endeavors in 2018, and Smith has teamed up with Calvin Harris for a house track and contributed a song to Netflix's reboot of Watership Down. But now, Sam's ultimate dream has been realized, thanks to a new collab with Normani.

On the sultry "Dancing With a Stranger," the pair flex their respective cavernous voices, with Smith's warm depths mirroring Normani's airier delivery. Though the song tackles the mystery and excitement of new possibilities in the wake of heartbreak, the beat's very reminiscent of Ariana Grande's preservation anthem "Breathin," which makes the twin voices on "Dancing With a Stranger" feel even more resilient.

It might be a nice surprise on Normani's live set, as she takes her solo material on the road opening for Ari on the mega Sweetener World Tour beginning in March. (She just hit the cover of Billboard, too.) Smith, for his part, celebrated the "gorjjjjy" song's release with a glass of wine and some selections from Patti Smith's memoir, M Train. Good stuff.

Check out "Dancing With a Stranger" above. Maybe throw it on as you go out and dance with strangers.