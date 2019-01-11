Does The Weeknd's New Song With Gesaffelstein Take A Shot At Drake?

YouTube/Columbia

All this week, The Weeknd has been teasing a new collaboration with French electronic maestro Gesaffelstein in the form of spooky, oblique social media posts featuring the R&B star and a seemingly Solo-in-carbonite version of the DJ. The pair had previously teamed up for two tracks on My Dear Melancholy, the Weeknd's 2018 EP, and on their new collab, "Lost in the Fire" (which dropped Friday), their joint sound is wiggly and liberated.

It came readymade with an atmospheric video, directed by Manu Cossu and complete with crisp flower imagery, blazing visions, and creepy nightmarish visions. It's got shades of David Lynch or something you'd find in a contemporary art museum. But it looks great.

Along with its examination of a potentially sexually fluid relationship, "Lost in the Fire" features a line that some have already taken to be a shot at Drake, the Weeknd's former collaborator and Toronto pal. "And I just want a baby with the right one / 'Cause I would never be the one to hurt one," the Weeknd sings in the song, according to Apple Music's official lyrics (as Pitchfork points out).

But some have heard the line as "I would never be the one to hide one," a potential reference to the revelation of Drake having a son, as aired out by Pusha T last year on his dis track "The Story of Adidon."

Neither artist has weighed in on the line, and they likely won't, but if they do, we'll update this space with new information. In the meantime, you can watch the video, and listen to the song, above and decide for yourself.