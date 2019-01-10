Post Malone And Swae Lee Gas Each Other Up In New 'Sunflower' Video

Getty Images

It's been nearly three months since Post Malone and Swae Lee dropped their majestic Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse collab, "Sunflower." Since then, the track's only gained momentum, climbing to its current No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, so Swae and Posty decided to keep the party going by showing fans how their hit came together.

Unlike the track's original lyric video — which featured footage galore from the animated flick — their new one is completely Spider-Man-less. But you won't even miss the Webslinger a bit, because Post and Swae supply plenty of chemistry. Together, they go from the stage to the studio, where they lay down feel-good verses in the booth as the room fills with smoke. The black-and-white vid also includes footage from the film's premiere, where Post gushes of his collaborator, "Me and this guy right here, he's the genius behind everything and we're just makin' trouble."

If listening to "Sunflower" makes it sounds like these two had the best time ever recording, that's because they so clearly did.

"Sunflower" appeared on the star-studded Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack, alongside contributions from Lil Wayne, Vince Staples, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. The collab also features prominently in the film, which just picked up the Golden Globe for Best Animated Motion Picture. If you still haven't seen it yet, what are you even waiting for?!