To 'Alaska' And Beyond: A Look Back At Maggie Rogers's Defining Moments

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

In August 2017, right after Maggie Rogers descended the stage following a bubbly Lollapalooza set in Chicago's Grant Park, she described what it felt like to first walk out on stage and take in the rush of the fans around her. "It kind of feels like I got electrocuted but in the best way," she told MTV News, standing in a sparkling red suit adorned with glitter. She was riding the high of her debut EP, Now That the Light Is Fading, which dropped six months before, and the propulsion she felt after a video of Pharrell hearing (and loving) her song "Alaska" went viral. Maggie was already looking forward to what was next.

Now we know what that was. Her first full-length album, Heard It In a Past Life, is out now, and it's filled with heartfelt examinations of self, wrapped around a number of exploratory musical styles and disciplines. All of them are hers, too, a luxury not often afforded to a young artist searching to define her own beginnings. "From a strict business perspective, the Pharrell video gave me enough leverage to say, 'These are the terms, who wants to do the deal?'" Maggie recently told Billboard. "I was a 22-year-old woman who got to walk into a boardroom and be the one in control."

As she unveils Heard It In a Past Life, here's a look back on the career milestones that brought her this far. It all began, of course, in the studio.