Thank U, Next: Which Prospective Partner Would The Challenge Veterans Reject?

The Prospects held some special power during the premiere of The Challenge: War of the World: The reality titans from around the globe got to select their Veteran teammate based on their individual ranking. Ashley got the first pick on the guy's side and wanted Kam, while "Ninja" Natalie was the top lady and named Paulie as her partner. But what if the shoe was on the other foot -- and the seasoned competitors had this opportunity? First up, the reigning winner (and $1 million richer) Ashley's dream scenario.

"I really didn't want to be partnered with any of the new kids, because they're new and they don't know what the hell they're doing," the Invasion of the Champions and Final Reckoning victor reveals in the clip above. Well, that ain't exactly an option, because the show will feature pairs!

But Kam had a more direct answer -- and Chase would not be getting Killa Kam's rose vote.

"He just seemed like he really didn't have that much to offer," the Vendettas finalist dished about the Bachelorette/Ex on the Beach alum.

Why did Hunter and Zach have the same choice? And who did Bananas call out? Watch the familiar folks offer their take, and be sure to keep watching The Challenge: War of the Worlds on Wednesdays at 9/8c.