Halsey And Juice WRLD Are A Match Made In Emo Heaven On 'Without Me' Remix

As if Halsey's week/month/year couldn't get any bigger, she's decided to celebrate her first solo No. 1 song, "Without Me," with a new remix featuring Juice WRLD.

Really, it was only a matter of time before these two linked up on wax. A couple months back, Halsey covered the Chicago rapper's breakout hit "Lucid Dreams," seamlessly capturing his emo flow. Juice WRLD returns the favor this time, contributing an anguished verse to "Without Me" that perfectly matches the song's somber groove and Halsey's heartbroken lyrics. But hey, at least they have each other.

"I refuse to die / Not by your side / So I'll take what I can, then I'll hide / And save the lucid dreams for another time," he wails, adding, "I still hate it when you're not there / I know I should, I know I should, but no I don't care."

Halsey announced the gripping, updated version of "Without Me" on Twitter a day before its release, suggesting it was actually Juice's idea to hop on the track. "Nothing quite like celebrating a #1 by having one of your favorite artists ask to jump on," she tweeted, later adding, "When the events that inspired 'Without Me' went down, this artist helped me through it all."

As we learned earlier this week, the original version of "Without Me" reached the top of Billboard's Hot 100 by dethroning Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" and leaving Halsey "speechless." Ari, for her part, was ever the supportive friend, congratulating Halsey and vowing to do her part to have women rule the charts all year long. So far, so good.