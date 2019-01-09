Jordan Peele Enlists Dylan O'Brien And Awkwafina To Remind Us He's Still Funny With New Series

YouTube Originals

Here to remind you all that Oscar winner and creator of nightmares Jordan Peele is still funny is... Jordan Peele! He returns to his comedic roots alongside Key & Peele writer Charlie Sanders with their latest contribution to the zeitgeist, Weird City.

Gathering an impressive and delightful cast list that includes Dylan O'Brien, Awkwafina, Ed O'Neill, Michael Cera, Auli'i Cravalho, Steven Yeun, Gillian Jacobs, Mark Hamill, and more, the YouTube Original satire is set in the dystopian, futuristic metropolis, Weird, where the middle class no longer exists and society is split into two sections, Above the Line and Below the Line.

Each episode will take a look at issues that pertain to the present day, like social media, online dating, and fitness, through the introduction of new technologies. For example, the trailer hints at one piece of tech that assigns perfect matches, another that completely eliminates the need for "physical intimacy," and yet another that makes Michael Cera as shredded as Zac Efron. Check it out below.

The six-episode anthology series will also show off Peele's sci-fi muscles, which will be on full flex when he executive produces, hosts, and narrates the upcoming Twilight Zone reboot, in which Yeun will also appear.

Weird City hits YouTube Premium on February 13.