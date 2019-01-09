YouTube/RCA

Zayn Is Only In His New Music For Like Two Seconds But It's For A Great Reason

Shortly before the end of the year, Zayn dropped an immense 90-minute second LP called Icarus Falls, featuring 27 new showcases of the singer's penchant for hazy, romantic, lite R&B cuts. On Wednesday (January 9), Zayn gave us more: a stunning visual for his Jeff Buckley-channeling "Satisfaction."

In the clip, directed by Bouha Kazmi (who also helmed his debut single, "Pillowtalk"), a shorn Zayn himself takes a backseat to a compelling love story between two characters ultimately separated by violence. It's heavy and beautiful.

The clip begins with English text on the screen that reads, "Until the flower of this love has blossomed / This heart won't be at peace," above the same writing in Urdu text. That concept returns at the end of the vid, too; it also harkens back to Zayn's "Intermission: Flower" track from his 2016 debut album, Mind of Mine, which featured him singing the words in Urdu over a softly plucked acoustic guitar.

Zayn didn't tour behind his first album, and he really hasn't performed much since his days with One Direction. But it's coming up on four years since he left the group, and with another solo album under his belt, it seems like the time is right for him to hit the stage on his own. At least, that's what he's saying he's excited about.

Watch Zayn's graceful, heartbreaking video for "Satisfaction" above.