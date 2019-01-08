Janelle Monáe And Tessa Thompson Get 'Screwed' In Apocalyptic New Video

YouTube

After making a fashion-forward appearance at Sunday's Golden Globes, Janelle Monáe is back to make us dance with her first new video of 2019.

"Screwed" continues the narrative of Monáe's previous Dirty Computer videos, co-starring her rumored real-life girlfriend Tessa Thompson. While Zoë Kravitz, who's featured on the track, doesn't appear in the vid (maybe she's too busy with Big Little Lies promo?), it's still a striking visual feast, packed with colorful looks and subtle political overtones. Oh, and drones!

The clip begins with Monáe, Thompson, and their crew waking up hungover on a rooftop. Things only get worse when they spot a security drone stalking them, but they find refuge in an underground club, where they dance their cares away. Some politically-charged images show up later, and ultimately, Thompson is captured by government agents and taken away in a hovercraft. It's riveting stuff, so here's hoping Monáe's next video keeps this sexy sci-fi saga going.

The "Screwed" video follows an exciting few weeks for Monáe, whose excellent Dirty Computer was nominated for a pair of Grammys (Album of the Year and Best Music Video for "Pynk"). She also scored a spot on the star-studded Coachella lineup, so it looks like things aren't slowing down for her anytime soon.