Lindsay Lohan Just Re-Created Her Viral #DoTheLilo Dance

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank

Lindsay Lohan's viral dance #DoTheLilo will be featured on the MTV series Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club (thank heavens). But before viewers get a front row seat to the glorious (and now infamous) movements, what is the backstory of the grooving meets hair flip?

"We had a pride party," Lindsay stated during an appearance at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon (as seen in the clip above). "They pulled me up on stage and I'm like, 'Okay, I'm going to dance.'" And dance she did.

"I didn't know what was happening with it, in terms of this 'Do the Lilo,' until after," she continued. "It's so embarrassing to me now, you have to understand that. I'm like, never dancing again!"

But for now the actress hasn't retired her dancing feet (please reconsider, Lindsay) and she just re-created #DoTheLilo. How exactly? Watch the hysterical video below to see it all -- and do not miss the premiere of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club TONIGHT at 8/7c only on MTV!