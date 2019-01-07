Ariana Grande Congratulates Halsey For Dethroning 'Thank U, Next': 'To Girls On Top'

Getty Images

Watch out: 2019 is going to be all about women ruling the charts, if Halsey and Ariana Grande have anything to say about it.

On Monday (January 7), Billboard confirmed that Halsey's "Without Me" has dethroned Ari's "thank u, next" on the Hot 100. This marks the 24-year-old's first solo No. 1 (she previously enjoyed a 12-week run at the top alongside The Chainsmokers with "Closer"), and she was understandably verklempt upon hearing the news.

"Wow. Very overwhelmed and confused and so very very very VERY happy," Halsey gushed on Instagram. "This song came from a very lonely place, and brought me to one of the most loved and supported moments of my lifetime. ... Right now my brain is a washing machine of emotion. On a very high cycle."

Grande, for her part, sweetly reacted to the news by congratulating Halsey on her Instagram Story. "Fuck it up @iamhalsey," she wrote. "To girls on top all 2019." Halsey returned the love, sharing on her own Story, "Luv u bb. Dynamic women who are headstrong + compassionate all 2019."

The two artists are definitely onto something with their "girls on top" mantra. Last week, Mariah Carey's iconic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" soared to No. 3 on the Hot 100, trailing "Without Me" and "thank u, next." That marked the first time women had occupied the entire Top 3 since 2014, and, given today's news, the girl power isn't letting up as we move into the second week of the new year.

Plus, with new music expected from both Ari and Halsey in 2019, they could very much keep this chart domination going. Fuck it up, ladies!