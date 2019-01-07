R9 Is Coming! Rihanna Shares A Tiny But Promising Clip From The Studio

Getty Images

We're only a week into 2019, but if you're already feeling bogged down by it, allow Rihanna to brighten your mood. This is, after all, the year we're finally getting Rih's ninth studio album, and she's now given us the video to prove it.

In a new 15-second clip posted to her Instagram Story late Sunday night (January 6), the Fenty Beauty mogul disguises herself behind a trippy galactic filter. She shows off the recording consoles in front of her and even riffs a quick melody, which unfortunately lasts all of two seconds. Even so, it's been three long years since Anti, so seeing (and hearing) Rih back in the lab is cause enough for celebration.

Rihanna's new teaser comes just a few weeks after she promised fans that her ninth studio album will arrive in 2019. That tidbit came in the comments section of her Instagram, which is apparently where Rih is doing all her talking these days. Back in September, she responded to another eager fan's IG comment, writing, "I'm doing music. Simultaneously doing lingerie, makeup, film, amongst a couple other things that I enjoy. When the music is ready, you won't have to ask for it. But it's coming. Just not today sis. I'm hype too tho, it can't come soon enough for me. #Navy4Life."

As for what we can expect from R9, Vogue reported back in June that the upcoming record will be a return to the dancehall and reggae-inspire sound of her earlier albums. But considering she's still in the studio months later, Rih could really be cooking up anything. Luckily, it sounds like we won't have long to wait before we find out what it is.