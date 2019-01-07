All The Handsome Silver Foxes Whose Steely Streaks Lit Up The Golden Globes

On Sunday night (January 6), the Golden Globes weren't necessarily about wild outfits — give or take a Timothée Chalamet harness — or unexpected facial hair. It was a night of surprises, of Lady Gaga's bellowing "Shallow" vowels winning Best Original Song, and, of Emma Stone apologizing for that whole Aloha thing back in 2015, among other wild moments.
Oh, and of course, it was a night of silver foxes. When the sun or the shine of those hot, hot stage lights hits those gray-tinged follicles just right, you know where you are: surrounded by white wizards whose lightened domes absolutely glimmer. Here are the handsome, snow-capped gents that stole the show.
Richard MaddenMichael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
Game of Thrones's former King in the North Robb Stark picked up his first-ever Golden Globe tonight for his work on the U.K. show Bodyguard and showed off a quick streak of silver in his hair as he did it.
Steve CarellGetty Images
Did you know this guy was in three movies this year? If you didn't see Vice, Beautiful Boy, or Welcome to Marwen, at least catch him in the above pic, looking like a somehow even more refined Michael Scott at Dwight and Angela's wedding.
Idris ElbaGetty Images
People's reigning Sexiest Man Alive is a low-key silver fox, the kind you're unsure actually qualifies until his white chin hairs catch the light. Bonus points for him passing the torch to his 17-year-old daughter, Isan, who was the night's Miss Golden Globe Ambassador.
Hugh GrantFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
The man may have framed Paddington (an unforgivable crime), but all seemed to be well when he rolled up to this year's awards show nominated for Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film for his work on A Very English Scandal. With those temples and that goatee, he's more of a silver fox-in-training. But there's time yet.
Alfonso CuarónGetty Images
The Mexican visionary won Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film for what may very well be considered his magnum opus, Roma. And he did it all looking like a dapper silver fox.
Harrison FordSteve Granitz/WireImage
Han Solo might be dead (spoilers, but c'mon, The Force Awakens came out over three years ago), but Ford's eternal cool made its way to the Globes in the form of his earring (and his mussed-up hair). It'll never go out of style.
Jeff BridgesDaniele Venturelli/WireImage
Accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Bridges spent nearly 10 minutes thanking pretty much everyone who ever had a hand in his career, in a wonderfully seesawing speech more than a little reminiscent of one of his onscreen highlights. And the luscious silver mane was flowing all the while.
Sam ElliottGeorge Pimentel/WireImage
Who else but The Stranger could provide the right voiceover for The Dude's career retrospective? The white-follicled pair hugged it out earlier in the night, too, naturally.
Adam McKayKevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The Vice director showed off his silvery streaks on the red carpet with his wife Shira Piven by his side. No word yet on former Vice President Dick Cheney's take on his tux.
Michael DouglasKevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Get you a man who looks at you the way Michael Douglas looks at his recently won Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Actor Golden Globe award.
Henry Winkler and Dick Van DykeChristopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Two TV legends. Two sly cotton-topped juggernauts. Two all-timers. (Now go watch Barry and go see Mary Poppins Returns!)
Viggo MortensenKevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The Mortensen- and Mahershala Ali-led Green Book was an unexpectedly big winner Sunday night, walking away with the most wins of any movie or TV show. Viggo himself brought this kind of dusty-mop-in-a-classic-tux energy to the show.
Brian MayKevin Winter/Getty Images
The storied Queen guitarist sat with his bandmates and Rami Malek, who won big for his portrayal of May's former group leader, the inimitable Freddie Mercury. No one else at that table has huge lettuce that looked like it was ripped right from The Favourite, though.
Richard GereFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
If you fell asleep before the broadcast was over, you might've missed ol' Richie here. What a shame if you did. Look at that proper snow-capped mountain of a dome!