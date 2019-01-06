Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

From A Very Potter Musical to Glee to the Golden Globes! His very first time nominated at the ceremony, Darren Criss became a Golden Globe winner in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television category for his role as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

After besting his fellow nominees, Antonio Banderas, Daniel Brühl, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Hugh Grant, Criss and his floral jacket popped on stage to thank a short list of people — and most importantly, his mom.

"I feel like I won a fan contest," an ecstatic Criss said as he began to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the honor. He swiftly moved into thanking Ryan Murphy, Fox, and FX "for making me feel like I made varsity this year," and his fiancée Mia Swier for the "undying patience and love that was waiting for me when I got home."

But he saved the best for last.

Criss opened the most personal portion of his acceptance speech with a nod to his character's and his own shared Filipino-American heritage. "As we've seen, this has been a marvelous year for representation in Hollywood, and I am so enormously proud to be a teeny tiny part of that as the son of a firecracker Filipino woman from Cebu that dreamed of coming to this country and getting to get invited to cool parties like this," he said. "So mom, I know you're watching this, you are hugely responsible for most of the good things in my life. I love you dearly. I dedicate this to you."

Later in the night, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story also took home the Golden Globe for Best Limited Series or TV Movie, so the cast and crew has a lot to celebrate!