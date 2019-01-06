2019 Golden Globes Winners: See The Full List

The trophies have been shined. The envelopes have been sealed. And the bar is officially open. You know what that means: It's time for film and television's biggest stars to gather under one roof for Hollywood's tipsiest night. The 2019 Golden Globes are finally here, signaling the start of yet another long and arduous awards season — and with Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg at the helm, it's guaranteed to be a celebratory event.
Because there was a lot to celebrate in 2018. Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians weren't just record-breaking crowd-pleasers; the groundbreaking films both scored Best Picture nominations in the drama and musical or comedy categories, respectively. Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star Is Born is poised to win big — the film landed five nominations, including two for star Lady Gaga. And last year's awards season heartthrob Timothée Chalamet is back in the hearts and minds of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association thanks to his devastating performance in Beautiful Boy.
The night's attendees will also be sporting a very important accessory: the Time's Up X2 bracelet. The black-and-white accessory marks the newest iteration of the Time's Up organization, which calls for twice as many women in leadership positions across all industries while also celebrating the female-led campaign's second year.
So without further ado, your 2019 Golden Globe winners are...
FILM
Best Motion Picture, Drama
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
If Beale Street Could Talk
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Crazy Rich Asians
Vice
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Charlize Theron, Tully
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Claire Foy, First Man
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Director
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Adam McKay, Vice
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Best Screenplay
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, and Brian Hayes Currie, Green Book
Best Animated Feature
WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Mirai
Best Foreign-Language Film
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Original Song
"All The Stars," Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin'
"Revelation," Boy Erased
"Requiem For A Private War," A Private War
"Shallow," A Star Is Born
Best Original Score
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
TELEVISION
Best Television Series, Drama
WINNER: The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Series, Comedy
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Kominsky Method
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
Best Limited Series or Television Movie
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Actor, Television Series, Drama
WINNER: Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Actress, Television Series, Drama
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy
WINNER: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candace Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Supporting Actor, Television Series
WINNER: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress, Television Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale