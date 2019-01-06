2019 Golden Globes Winners: See The Full List

Getty Images

The trophies have been shined. The envelopes have been sealed. And the bar is officially open. You know what that means: It's time for film and television's biggest stars to gather under one roof for Hollywood's tipsiest night. The 2019 Golden Globes are finally here, signaling the start of yet another long and arduous awards season — and with Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg at the helm, it's guaranteed to be a celebratory event.

Because there was a lot to celebrate in 2018. Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians weren't just record-breaking crowd-pleasers; the groundbreaking films both scored Best Picture nominations in the drama and musical or comedy categories, respectively. Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star Is Born is poised to win big — the film landed five nominations, including two for star Lady Gaga. And last year's awards season heartthrob Timothée Chalamet is back in the hearts and minds of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association thanks to his devastating performance in Beautiful Boy.

The night's attendees will also be sporting a very important accessory: the Time's Up X2 bracelet. The black-and-white accessory marks the newest iteration of the Time's Up organization, which calls for twice as many women in leadership positions across all industries while also celebrating the female-led campaign's second year.

So without further ado, your 2019 Golden Globe winners are...

FILM

Best Motion Picture, Drama

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

If Beale Street Could Talk

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Crazy Rich Asians

Vice

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Glenn Close, The Wife

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Charlize Theron, Tully

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Claire Foy, First Man

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Director

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Adam McKay, Vice

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Best Screenplay

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, and Brian Hayes Currie, Green Book

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Mirai

Best Foreign-Language Film

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Original Song

"All The Stars," Black Panther

"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin'

"Revelation," Boy Erased

"Requiem For A Private War," A Private War

"Shallow," A Star Is Born

Best Original Score

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

TELEVISION

Best Television Series, Drama

WINNER: The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Television Series, Comedy

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Kominsky Method

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

Best Limited Series or Television Movie

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Actor, Television Series, Drama

WINNER: Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Actress, Television Series, Drama

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy

WINNER: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candace Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Supporting Actor, Television Series

WINNER: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress, Television Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale