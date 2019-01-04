Britney Spears's 'Domination' Gets Puts On Hold After Her 'Indefinite Work Hiatus'

Getty Images

It's a sad day for those hoping to see Britney Spears "dominate" the stage this year.

On Friday (January 4), the pop star announced that she's taking an "indefinite work hiatus" while she takes time off to care for her ailing father. That means her Domination residency show in Las Vegas — which was slated to kick off in February at the Park MGM's Park Theatre — has been postponed indefinitely.

"I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say," Spears wrote on Twitter and Instagram, alongside a throwback pic of her and her parents. "I will not be performing my new show Domination. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it's important to always put your family first... and that's the decision I had to make."

She continued, "A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand."

A press release from Spears's rep further revealed that Jamie was hospitalized two months ago after his colon spontaneously ruptured, resulting in emergency surgery. He is currently recuperating at home and is expected to make a full recovery after "a long, complicated post-operative period."

The Britney: Domination run of 32 shows — which was originally announced during a splashy event on the Strip back in October — was set to begin on February 13 and run through August 17 (fans can find refund information here). Spears was also rumored to be working on her tenth studio album to coincide with the residency, but the fate of that LP is now also unclear.

The bright side? At least we'll always have Brit's jaw-dropping video teasers to remind us of the choreo that awaits us, should Domination ever find its way to the stage. Sigh.