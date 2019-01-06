Sandra Oh Spoke Out For Representation During Her Golden Globes Monologue: 'This Moment Is Real'

Getty Images

The 2019 Oscars might still be in need of a host (maybe?), but this year's Golden Globes never had that problem. Still, the dynamic, potentially random, but wonderfully charismatic duo of Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg kicked things off Sunday night (January 6) with an important announcement: "One lucky audience member will host the Oscars!" Samberg said.

It was the start of what turned out to be a different kind of Globes monologue, one that talked a big game of "roasting" the Hollywood elites gathered at the Beverly Hilton but ended up humorously, genuinely complimenting everyone instead. It felt nice! But why Samberg and Oh for this job? "We're the only two people left in Hollywood who haven't gotten in trouble for saying something offensive," Oh said. Fair enough.

What followed was not a typical "Gervais-style" roast, as evident by the onslaught of praise that followed. Oh looked right at Bradley Cooper and said, simply, "You are hot." Samberg looked right at Michael B. Jordan and said one of the few universal truths we have on this fragile little Earth: "You a snack, Michael!" The awesome rhinoceroses from Black Panther got a shout-out, too, as did the pernicious, dark creep of tech as a distraction in our daily life — you know, to keep things balanced.

Perhaps the hands-down funniest moment was Oh and Samberg referencing Lady Gaga's oft-repeated adage about how there could be 100 people in a room and, well, you should know the rest by now. Gaga got a kick out of it, anyway.

But after all the jokes — and after the hosts used their authority to boot Jim Carrey from the film section (he's on TV now; it's the rules) — Oh took a moment to earnestly explain the real, powerful reason why she took the hosting gig. "I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change," she said. "And I'm not fooling myself: Next year could be different. It probably will be. But right now, this moment is real. Trust me, it is real. Because I see you, and I see you. All these faces of change. And now so will everyone else."

It felt right, a year after the Time's Up movement made its biggest splash yet in Hollywood, to be able to see the progress in one of the most important rooms in showbiz.

Oh, a one-time Globe winner for Grey's Anatomy, is up for a Best Actress – Television Series Drama Globe tonight for her work as the relentless yet benevolent MI5 agent Eve Polastri on BBC America's Killing Eve. Samberg, meanwhile, is riding the high of his beloved Brooklyn Nine-Nine being saved from its cancellation on Fox by NBC execs, who scooped up the show and will air its sixth season beginning January 10. (He also won a Globe for his work on that show in 2014.)

