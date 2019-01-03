Julia Michaels And Lauv Have Reportedly Split: 'No More Dating Narcissists'

Getty Images

Sorry, folks. The first crushing celebrity breakup of 2019 is here, and "there's no way" you saw it coming.

On Thursday (January 3), People reported that musical lovebirds Julia Michaels and Lauv have parted ways after just two months together. The mag cited "multiple sources" who confirmed the news, but just one scroll through Michaels's Twitter or Instagram pretty much tells you all you need to know.

The "Issues" singer wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday that her New Year's resolution is "no more dating narcissists" — and she drove that point home with a screenshot of an article about narcissistic behaviors. Understandably, a lot of fans took that as shade toward Lauv, and Michaels clarified in a tweet, "We've both been getting attacked for things nobody knows about or understands. I love that man more than words and I wish him nothing but happiness and light."

That was far from the first clue that things between the 24-year-olds had gone south. Earlier this week, Michaels tweeted, "I can't wait to be in love with someone that loves me back." And when a fan asked, "YOU BROKE UP WITH LAUV?" Michaels responded, "On the contrary actually," which suggests the "I Like Me Better" crooner was the one who ended things.

Michaels and Lauv fueled relationship rumors in late September with the release of their dreamy bop "There's No Way" and its accompanying, emotionally charged video. Lauv later tweeted, "I have the best girlfriend in the world" and Michaels commented on a pic of him, "I love everything about you." In the subsequent weeks, the pair posted a slew of adorable pics together, and further showed off their chemistry with more performances of "There's No Way." The most recent one, a "super stripped" rendition of the song, was posted just less than a month ago.

If there's anything even slightly positive that could come of this heartbreaking news, it's that this split could result in some stellar music from both Michaels and Lauv. In the meantime, we'll always have sweet memories of the pair — like the time they visited MTV News and talked up their connection to each other and to their fans. Check that out below, and pour one out for these two.