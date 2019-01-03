Dua Lipa Embraces Her Inner Battle Angel While Previewing 'Swan Song'

Getty Images

Dua Lipa's sophomore album is expected to drop sometime this year — sadly, it sounds like that Ariana Grande collab didn't make the cut — but in the meantime, the "One Kiss" and "Electricity" singer is holding fans over with an exciting one-off release.

For her first move of 2019, Lipa contributed a soundtrack cut for the upcoming motion-capture action flick Alita: Battle Angel. The full song doesn't arrive until January 25, but Lipa has generously shared a snippet of what's to come. In the behind-the-scenes clip, posted to Instagram on Thursday (January 3), Lipa takes to the studio to belt "Swan Song" in all its epic-sounding glory. "I can't lie / I'm scared to open my eyes / 'Cause what if I find nothing at all," she sings, before taking flight on the chorus. "Hold on tonight / This is not a, this is not a, swan song, swan song / Swan dive / It's a new life."

"Swan Song," which was co-written by Justin Tranter and Lipa herself, is described as an "inspiring and empowering anthem" for Alita: Battle Angel. Lipa previously said in a statement, “I am intrigued at both Alita herself, and the amazing team of creators that came together to make this movie possible. I see a little of myself in her, in both her badass spirit and our shared haircut."

She added, "Alita is all about empowerment and standing up for who you are, which are two things that resonate with me."

As if a new Dua song wasn't exciting enough, it sounds like we'll also be getting an accompanying video, which will hopefully find the Grammy nominee unleashing her inner battle angel and serving looks while kicking ass. She wrote in another post, "We made a music video too and that was a lot of fun to shoot! Can’t wait for you to see."

"Swan Song" arrives on January 25, while Alita: Battle Angel hits theaters on February 14.