Timothée Chalamet’s Return, Gucci Selfies, And More We Need To See At The 2019 Golden Globes

Getty Images

The Golden Globes are generally a good time for everyone involved. (Unless you were one of the five all-male nominees in the Best Director category last year.) Not as stuffy and coveted as the Oscars and Emmys, nor as predictable and safe as the Grammys, the Golden Globes have a reputation of being awards season's biggest party — and for good reason: It's the one night of the year where TV people (who are really just happy to be there) get to mix and mingle with A-list movie stars while waiting in line at the open bar.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is known for honoring newcomers — which I guess is pretty predictable of them — but it ultimately makes for a show where anything can happen. (Remember when Aaron Taylor-Johnson won the Golden Globe for his supporting performance in Nocturnal Animals? No one saw that one coming.) There's also not a lot of crossover between the HFPA, a group of international entertainment industry folks, and the Academy, so while taking home a freshly redesigned Golden Globe may give an Oscar hopeful momentum, it's certainly not indicative of a win.

Still, it's still an excuse for film and television's elite to dress up, take selfies, and present each other with shiny statuettes. This year, nominee Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are at the helm of Hollywood's tipsiest award show, and they're planning a "crazy-pants" ceremony.

That being said, here are some of things we're looking forward to seeing at the 76th Annual Golden Globes this Sunday, January 6.