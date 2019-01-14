Sneak Peek: Lindsay Lohan Imparts Some Beach Club Wisdom (Oprah Mention Included)

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club is in full swing -- but there's still more "getting to know you" in store for the actress and her new employees. And that includes a mention of the one and only Oprah.
In a sneak peek of this week's episode, Lindsay and her business partner Panos have a candid chat with the U.S.-based staff. First up, she relays her intentions for the group's summer in Mykonos.
"There's a bigger picture to all of this; we can really do something different," Lindsay says in the clip above. "All of our stories have a different perspective on other people's lives. And I think that we forget that because we move so fast here."
In what context does Lindsay bring up Ms. Winfrey? And what other advice does she impart on the crew? Watch the video to find out, and be sure to
jet off to Mykonos catch Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club on Tuesday at 8/7c.