EXCLUSIVE: King Princess, Charlotte Lawrence, And Kelsey Lu Score V Magazine Covers To Start 2019

Answering the questions "what's new" and "what's now," V Magazine features rising artists King Princess, Charlotte Lawrence, and Kelsey Lu on three covers for the publication's first issue of 2019.

Named the "Discovery Issue," the 117th issue of V kicks off the magazine's 20th year by amplifying the voices of celebrities set to take over the world, including the three cover stars, each photographed by fashion photography duo Inez & Vinoodh. Paired with their up-close and personal cover photos, the singers were each interviewed by IRL celebrity friends.

V Magazine

King Princess, who rose to fame in 2018 with her fun and clever debut single "1950," speaks candidly in the issue about fame with Cole Sprouse. "I see so many people that are famous and successful... but they don’t have love or people," the 20-year-old singer reveals about her own fear of being in the spotlight. "And that scares me more than anything."

V Magazine

Bonding with best friend and model Kaia Gerber, 18-year-old singer Charlotte Lawrence confesses her most-played song of all time: "Love The Way You Lie" by Eminem and Rihanna. "That will forever be our song," Lawrence tells Gerber, to which Gerber responds, "You're the only other person I know who can recite the entire rap verse."

V Magazine

In conversation with friend and collaborator Dev Hynes, singer, cellist and all-around musician Kelsey Lu gets candid about being scammed in the music industry.

"I started working with someone, and I put most of my trust, and most of my budget, into them. That literally cost me money," Lu tells Hynes, whom she toured with in 2018. "My lesson was to speak up when that happens."

The three cover stars are joined by other stars to look out for, human or otherwise, like Charli XCX and Sophia the Robot, in V Magazine's "The Discovery Issue" hitting newsstands on January 10.