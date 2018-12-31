Lady Gaga Got Choked Up While Performing 'Shallow' For The First Time: Watch

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Lady Gaga launched her Las Vegas residency show, Enigma, and to absolutely no one's surprise, it was a creative spectacle for the ages. Amid a slew of costume changes and larger-than-life set designs, Gaga flew through a 21-song setlist that included fan favorites like "Born This Way" and "Bad Romance," as well as a poignant cover of David Bowie's "I'm Afraid of Americans." Perhaps most notably, her set included the first live performance of "Shallow," her Golden Globe-nominated anthem from A Star Is Born.

Making her way to the piano, Gaga gave a heartfelt speech to the audience. "For a really long time, I felt so misunderstood about the way I dressed, the way I talked, my attitude," she said. "They thought it was shallow. But this shit is deep as fuck."

Gaga got visibly choked up during the song's first verse, but carried on in stunning fashion after some encouragement from her Little Monsters in the crowd. Together, they belted that sky-grazing chorus, giving "Shallow" the explosive debut performance it deserves. Check it out below.

Gaga's Enigma show on Friday (December 28) marked the first of 23 dates. She's also set to perform nine additional shows called Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano, which kicks off on January 20 and includes stripped-down renditions of her songs. Perhaps she'll even whip up a jazzy reimagining of "Shallow" for us to fawn over.