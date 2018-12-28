Ariana Grande Cancels New Year's Concert Due To 'Health Issues': 'I'm Beyond Sorry'

Getty Images

Fans hoping to witness Ariana Grande's return to the stage will have to wait a little longer. On Friday afternoon (December 28), the Sweetener singer announced that she's canceled her New Year's performance at The Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas this weekend. TMZ reported that Grande has been sick with bronchitis all week and wasn't getting better.

Grande elaborated in a message on her Instagram Story, where she apologized to fans hoping to ring in 2019 with her.

"Vegas, I'm currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry I won't be able to see you this weekend," she wrote. "I love you and so look forward to seeing you and making it up to you next year."

She added, "Love you the most. You're so funny sometimes man. Thank you for your patience. I will make it worth the wait."

Grande's Vegas concert would have been her first since breaking off her engagement to Pete Davidson in October. Since then, however, she's kept fans happy with the releases of new singles "Thank U, Next" and "Imagine," as well as performances on The Tonight Show and at Billboard's Women in Music event, where she was crowned Woman of the Year.

Hopefully Ari will be back on the mend soon — especially since she has a world tour to prepare for!