Why 2018 Was a Transformative, Groundbreaking Year for QTPOC Creators

By Jon Higgins

From films to television to music, 2018 marked a much-needed change in the way we saw queer representation in entertainment. With certain Black and Brown LGBTQ+ artists owning their talent and identity, a common theme throughout most of the year was visibility.

In 2018, we saw more Black and Brown LGBTQ+ artists creating from a place of truth while centering the voices of others that are often lost in traditional media. We’ve watched groundbreaking albums (Expectations, Dirty Computer) and television shows (Pose, Vida) premiere while being reminded that Black and Brown LGBTQ+ entertainers aren’t just innovative, but transformative.

Here’s a recap of Black and Brown LGBTQ+ visibility in entertainment for 2018.