Cardi B's New 'Money' Video Looks, Well, Like It Cost A Lot Of Money

YouTube/Atlantic

When Cardi B's "Money," not to be confused with Cardi B's "Money Bag," dropped in late October, it was the first taste of new music we heard from Cardi after her debut collection — one of our albums of the year, Invasion of Privacy — dropped in April. And after she'd ascended to utter rap stardom. And after she'd given birth to her daughter, Kulture. It was an Event, and it went hard.

Perhaps unsurprisingly then, the "Money" video is, likewise, an Event. The biggest, most memeable moment is Cardi breastfeeding what may actually be her daughter in a moment of power for working mothers. In fact, breasts are all over this monumentally expensive-looking video, as is Cardi herself — behind a glass case like a museum artifact, commanding a fleet of highly fashionable women, sitting naked at the piano.

Earlier this week, Cardi appeared in a new segment of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, where the pair sang and danced to her massive hit "I Like It" at a senior center. "I just had a baby and this is how I lost weight," she says at one point, twisting her torso around to the music. The "Money" video, though, tells a different story, as her moves throughout it must've accounted for at least 30 percent of Cardi's postnatal cardio regimen.

By the end, we've taken a detour to pay homage to Cardi's stripper days, with piles of cash on the stage for full effect, and lingered on her angel-white pair of Beats headphones long enough to get some nice product placement. It's a hell of a ride.

Watch the dazzling, money-filled "Money" video above.