Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Is Engaged

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Anniesa Hasibuan

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is now the sweetest engaged bitch you'll ever meet.

The Jersey gal will soon be a wife to Christian Biscardi, she happily revealed on Instagram. And we're guessing her future hubby didn't use a note to pop the question...

"I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness," Sammi captioned the mid-proposal photo above. "Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. ❤️ I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness."

Christian shared the same image and added, "I am beyond excited to get to marry my best friend! Here’s to the future Mr. & Mrs. Biscardi."

The two have been linked for nearly two years and, in that time, have openly gushed about each other on social media. From Sammi calling him her "other half" and "bestie" to Christian saying she is a "beautiful lady" and his "best friend," the sweet compliments are endless. And now, they have a lifetime to look forward to together!

Offer you congratulatory messages to Sam and Christian in the comments!