'Born To Win': Meet The Made In Staten Island Crew

Eight young men and women were made in Staten Island -- and even though they call the New York borough home, they're trying to break away from the temptations of the criminal lifestyle they were born into. They were "born to win" -- and they're chronicling their journey on MTV.
The coming-of-age story Made in Staten Island, premiering a week from today, will showcase the unique bonds between the group as they navigate their own paths in life.
"Nobody ever leaves the street. Even if you do, you're never out," someone declares in the first look above.
Before the crew makes its MTV debut, get to know everyone a bit better with the brief biographies below. Then stay with MTV News as we approach the premiere of Made in Staten Island on Monday, January 14, at 10/9c.
-
KarinaFrank Ockenfels
She has a mafia bloodline and attitude to match. Luckily, she has the guidance of her grandfather, Salvatore "Sammy The Bull" Gravano.
-
PaulieFrank Ockenfels
He is true hustler always striving for the top, and his girlfriend Karina has kept him away from the street life.
-
KaylaFrank Ockenfels
She is the muscle of the crew with a reputation for never backing down from a good Staten Island fight.
-
Christian "C.P."
He is a lover and a fighter. He has a big heart -- plus swag that makes all the girls swoon.
-
Dennie
Just call her the “Godmutha” of the circle. She has thick skin and knows how to use her wit to get out of any situation.
-
Taylor
Just call him a “guy’s girl” -- with no tolerance for attitude or disrespect.