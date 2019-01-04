Brody Jenner’s enduring Hills legacy? No doubt that thousand-watt smile, but like the Cheshire Cat’s, it could occasionally hide something unexpectedly sinister (at least a little bit sinister).

By the end of the show’s six-season run, Brody had evolved from a no-worries playboy into a good pal and a reliable shoulder to cry on. Still, he’d paved his path across Los Angeles with a good bit of troublemaking too: Between taunting Stephanie Pratt, landing in jail and making a Playboy Bunny lose her mind, Brody proved he had some tricks up his sleeve and could definitely deviate from the relaxed West Coast prototype that typically made him a fan favorite.

It goes without saying that — more than a decade after the premiere of The Hills — Brody has matured, but isn’t it fun to explore the sins of our youth? Check out Brody’s five most scoundrel-like moves across The Hills below, and hang tight for more info on New Beginnings, which will reintroduce us to he-with-“Brittany Canada Whore”-in-his-iPhone-contacts.