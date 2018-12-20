Travis Scott Says He And Kylie Jenner Aren't Married Yet — But It'll Happen 'Soon'

David Wolff - Patrick/Getty Images

Very few people had a better 2018 than Travis Scott. The 26-year-old rapper's third album, Astroworld, hit No. 1, propelled by the song-of-the-year contender "Sicko Mode," featuring Drake. He threw a hometown festival in Houston where carnival rides were just as integral to the performance as the music, and took those mechanical feats on tour with him. His girlfriend (or wife?), Kylie Jenner, gave birth to their daughter, Stormi.

It only makes sense that the artist's year would conclude with a probing new Rolling Stone cover story, where he makes sure to spend serious time talking about his love for Jenner, an avowed fan of both Tim Burton and Wes Anderson movies. "Me, I hate cameras," Scott says. "I don't like people in my business. Going into a situation like that, you'd think it would be a whole public fest. You never know. 'Maybe she's into all the photos, or worried about this and that.' And then you realize motherfuckers is normal as possible. I realized what really mattered to her, which is none of this shit. She's the coolest motherfucker of all time."

In it, he talks about originally hoping Stormi would be a boy and the subsequent elation that came from becoming a father nonetheless. ("Life is fire, bro," he says.) There's a great scene where he nearly crashes his Lamborghini trying to meet Jenner before she takes off on a plane. (He makes it; they eat pizza.) His inner circle remains close, including a videographer named White Trash Tyler and a high-school friend, who recollects Scott "freestyling, clowning, roasting on everybody at the cafeteria lunch tables." It's vivid.

The piece is centered around a visit Scott makes back to Houston, to his grandmother's house. He talks about letting fans rush up onstage when he plays, something he says he does to honor his brother, Marcus, a huge music fan with autism. "I bring these kids up out of heart, because I know my brother would freak the fuck out if one of his favorite artists invited him up," Scott says. "I'm thinking of Marcus every time."

And because it's 2018, he talks briefly about Kanye West in light of his mentor's wild, potentially toxic year supporting President Trump: "He's definitely hit me up about it, and I've told him, 'Man, you got kids looking up to you, feel me?'"

There's also a great nugget revealing James Harden contacted Scott's manager to see if they could push back Scott's headlining set at Astroworld Fest so he could see it after the Rockets game that night. (He made it for "Sicko Mode.") And naturally, there's talk about what's next in his relationship with Jenner, to whom he says he's definitely not married yet: "We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way."

