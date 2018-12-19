Halsey Responds To 'Homophobic' Critics Of Her Latest Performance: 'I'm Proud'

Getty Images

For pretty much the entire time Halsey has been in the public eye, she's proven passionate about representing the LGBTQ community in her art — see "Strangers" and "Bad at Love" as proof. And, equally as important, she hasn't been afraid to stand up for herself when people criticize her for it — which is exactly what she did on Tuesday night (December 18).

Taking the stage for the finale episode of The Voice, Halsey performed her brooding single "Without Me" alongside YouTube-famous dancer Jade Chynoweth. The two women presented a raw contemporary dance that captured all the complex emotions of a lost love. Some people on Twitter, however, called the performance "inappropriate" — a critique that Halsey immediately and fearlessly addressed.

"Very proud of the emotional performance I did with @JadeChynoweth on @NBCTheVoice tonight," she wrote on Twitter. "And also very proud to have pissed off the homophobic viewers at home who missed the message. Thanks for watching."

In additional posts, Halsey thanked her dance partner for helping her bring a queer-centric performance to national television.

"Representation matters. Thanks @NBCTheVoice for giving a space for this vision to come to life," she tweeted. "And thank you @JadeChynoweth for being an incredible human who used her body like the ultimate instrument for this collaboration." She added on Instagram, "Lots of people angry because we performed the story of a wlw couple and their emotional journey. … I'm proud I got to put this on so many television screens tonight. Younger me is stoked."

Halsey's "Without Me" performance is not yet viewable on YouTube, but it's available to watch on NBC's website — see it in the full episode of The Voice around the 1:13:30 mark.