Tove Lo Worked With ASL Interpreters To Make Accessible Music Videos For Her Entire Album

Tove Lo just made 2017's Blue Lips more accessible to deaf communities by dropping a playlist of American Sign Language interpretations of every song on the album.

In an announcement posted to her social media, the "Talking Body" singer explains her partnership with Amber G Productions, an agency for ASL interpreters at live music events. Each of the 12 ASL videos videos features an interpreter performing the songs from the album.

Back in 2015, the founder of Amber G Productions, Amber Galloway Gallego, interpreted for Tove Lo at Lollapalooza. After multiple of her interpretations at the festival went viral online, MTV News spoke with Galloway Gallego about the importance of accessibility for deaf music fans.

"[Artists] have to care about their deaf community, too," Galloway Gallego said in 2015, "because those are also ticket-buyers; they are also fans. The deaf concertgoers, they want to also have access."

And while Galloway Gallego herself does not interpret in any of the Blue Lips ASL videos, her agency's vision that "music is more than words" is clearly evident in the playlist. The performances are emotional, sensual and exemplary of Tove Lo's musical style, not just her lyrics.

Check out the full playlist, and Tove Lo's announcement in ASL, below.